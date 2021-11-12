Midland College’s truck driving program is aiming to train more students for jobs on the road

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The growing global supply chain issue, Midland College is hoping to relieve some shortages with its truck driving program.

Right now, the demand for truck drivers across the United States is at an all-time high as the industry is facing a shortage of 80,000 drivers.

Midland College’s truck driving program aims to train students with skills they need to hit the road and fill some of those jobs.

With thousands of openings for truck driving positions across the nation ahead of a busy holiday season.

“It’s such a high demand need right now right now, can be a truck driver within five weeks of within five weeks,” said Jennifer Myers, the Associate Vice President of Workforce Education.

Midland College is aiming to help fill the shortage locally.

“We’re hoping to serve our base number of students and students of 75 students within the next 8 to 9 months,” said Myers.

This school year, Midland College’s transportation truck driving program received over $160,000 in grant funding from the state to teach students hands-on safety training and driving skills.

“We want defensive driving and we want to safety to be in every truck drivers mine as we all share the roads with them. It’s really important for us to offer the defensive driving, the preventative maintenance, securing a load properly, securing any of your cargo properly,” said Myers.

At the end of the flexible five-week 200 hour training course students get their Class-A CDL license.

The course also provides professional development training for drivers already on the road.

“I have several companies that are looking at training anywhere from 25 to 30 people per each company right away,” said Myers.

Midland College’s truck driving program also offers job placement and continuously runs training courses so applicants can join at any time throughout the year.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.