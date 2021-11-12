Major crash reported along busy Odessa highway
Crash happened at Mercer and South Highway 385
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -
The Odessa Police Department is reporting a ‘major crash’ near the intersection of Mercer and S Highway 385 in Odessa.
OPD posted on Facebook saying that all southbound traffic on Hwy. 385 will be closed at the south service road of I-20.
Please take alternate routes and avoid the area.
No word on any injuries at this time.
We will continue to update this story as it develops.
