Major crash reported along busy Odessa highway

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

The Odessa Police Department is reporting a ‘major crash’ near the intersection of Mercer and S Highway 385 in Odessa.

OPD posted on Facebook saying that all southbound traffic on Hwy. 385 will be closed at the south service road of I-20.

Please take alternate routes and avoid the area.

No word on any injuries at this time.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.

