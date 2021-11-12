Advertisement

Major crash reported along busy Odessa highway

Crash happened at Mercer and South Highway 385
OPD on the scene of a 'major crash' in south Odessa Friday morning
OPD on the scene of a 'major crash' in south Odessa Friday morning(Odessa Police Department)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

The Odessa Police Department is reporting a ‘major crash’ near the intersection of Mercer and S Highway 385 in Odessa.

OPD posted on Facebook saying that all southbound traffic on Hwy. 385 will be closed at the south service road of I-20.

Please take alternate routes and avoid the area.

No word on any injuries at this time.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.

Major accident Odessa Police and Odessa Fire rescue are investigating a Major crash at south 385 and Mercer. All south...

Posted by Odessa Police Department on Friday, November 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Midland County Sheriff’s Office identifies body from a homicide that occurred last week
John Anthony Sanchez
Odessa man John Anthony Sanchez sentenced to life in prison
Paul Garza.
Former Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO arrested with property theft
Courtesy: Chelsea Jones
OPD: Two people killed in double shooting
Former Wink High School star athlete dies in car accident
Former Wink High School star athlete dies in car accident

Latest News

Andrews football
PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews vs. Fabens
Wink football
PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS: Wink wins on emotional night for the Wildcats
Monahans vs Lubbock Estacado
PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS: Monahans vs Lubbock Estacado
Garden City vs Van Horn
HIGHLIGHTS: Garden City vs Van Horn