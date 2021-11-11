Two-year anniversary of Brandon Swinney’s murder

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On November 21, 2019, Brandon Swinney got back to his home from his son’s baseball practice when Brandon was shot and killed in front of his Odessa home and his 10-year-old son.

“That was the night my son, my baby, the love of my life was shot and killed at his home,” said Kathy Swinney, Brandon’s mother.

Two years later, Odessa law enforcement still do not know who is responsible for Brandon’s death. His family is asking anyone who knows anything to speak up.

“It’s time for someone to step up for Brandon and not only for Brandon but for his baby who he only got to know a certain amount of time and for his son who he will no longer get to be at his little league games and for his mom and dad so that we have closure,” said Sjanna Swinney-Drum, Brandon’s sister.

Brandon was a husband, brother, son and father.

Family members are starting to feel hopeless, but they say Brandon needs justice and they will not stop until whoever killed him is arrested.

“There’s no closure and there’s no justice and it’s starting to feel a little hopeless. Somebody knows something, somebody’s heard something whether it be a rumor but it’s time, it’s definitely time to change that stoy to change Brandon’s story,” said Shelby Swinney-Marquez, Brandon’s sister.

