Tall City veterans of Foreign Wars post 72-08 retired American flags today in a ceremony to honor the flag and other vets who served

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The West Texas community came together today to show respect to our veterans and our flag.

Tall city veterans of foreign wars post 72-08 along with students from the Air Force JROTC retired American flags today in a ceremony to honor the U.S. flag and those who served our country.

“It’s important that everybody learns about flag retirements, Veterans Day, if everyone would respect and honor those days, the world would be better off.” said Robert Thames, a commander of the VFW post.

The ceremony included a bonfire where each cadet retired a flag that flew at the VFW post and presented the colors.

Two cadets say they feel honored to be a part of this ceremony.

“I had this feeling in my heart, almost a painful feeling, I don’t want to say painful, but it felt really good after doing it. I wanted to cry a little bit, it was a very memorable moment, a lot of chills and a heavy feeling to put my flag in the pit representing Veterans.” said Alexis Rudd, an Airforce JROTC Cadet.

Thames says they do this ceremony to honor the flag in the proper way by burning the flag but they couldn’t leave the flag unmasted.

“The new one is again just to represent Americans. American ways. We don’t want to see an old raggedy-taggered flag flying,” said Thames.

All across the community, people have been honoring those who served, including here. We will have a special salute to service for those who served.

