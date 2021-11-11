Six Midland High athletes sign with college programs

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - National Signing Day was a big event at Midland High School. Six Bulldog athletes signed with college programs on Wednesday, including five who are joining Division I teams.

The signees were:

Aniya Clinton- Volleyball, Kansas State University

Alex Aguilar- Softball, Wichita State University

Averi McQuitty- Diving, East Carolina University

Nicholas Stone- Diving, University of Tennessee

Abby Clements- Cheer, Lubbock Christian University

Kinsey Hill- Soccer, Sam Houston State University

Watch the video above to hear from the athletes and see the ceremony.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.