Six Midland High athletes sign with college programs
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - National Signing Day was a big event at Midland High School. Six Bulldog athletes signed with college programs on Wednesday, including five who are joining Division I teams.
The signees were:
Aniya Clinton- Volleyball, Kansas State University
Alex Aguilar- Softball, Wichita State University
Averi McQuitty- Diving, East Carolina University
Nicholas Stone- Diving, University of Tennessee
Abby Clements- Cheer, Lubbock Christian University
Kinsey Hill- Soccer, Sam Houston State University
