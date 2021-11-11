Advertisement

Odessa couple oferring cash reward for stolen trailer

Stolen trailer in Odessa
Stolen trailer in Odessa(KOSA)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The owners of the trailer, Nataly Vega, and her husband have been longtime servants to the West Texas community.

A trailer like this you see right here is what Nataly and her husband would use to deliver hot meals to the homeless and toys to children.

“Here is where we kept our trailer, this is where we would normally park it right here,” said Nataly Vega.

Taken right off the lot in the Springwood Apartment Homes in Odessa, a thief in the night stole this enclosed trailer last Friday morning and got away.

“We were actually taking this person grocery shopping and then we just decided to leave our trailer here because my sister-in-law lives here,” said Vega.

She and her husband bought the trailer two years ago and use it to transport fundraising equipment for those in need.

After realizing it was gone, Nataly immediately contacted the police to report it.

“Everything that we had inside the trailer, like the bull, the jumpers, the tables it’s normally used, it’s always used for charity or fundraising,” said Vega. “So that was the whole purpose of buying the trailer to keep everything together so when we need it we can go feed our homeless, you know we set up our tables, jumpers, or even the mechanical bull just to attract people.”

Sadly, Nataly says this is the first time anything like this has ever happened to them.

“It’s really sad that there’s people that just take things that don’t belong to them,” said Vega.

Nataly hopes it’ll be the last.

“We hope that someone comes forward, or even the person that took it, hopefully here she listens and they just come and park it where it was,” said Vega.

Nataly Vega and her husband are offering a 2,000 cash reward for any information leading them to find their missing trailer with equipment.

For more information, you can contact Nataly Vega at 432-202-1196 or the Odessa Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Midland County Sheriff’s Office identifies body from a homicide that occurred last week
John Anthony Sanchez
Odessa man John Anthony Sanchez sentenced to life in prison
Paul Garza.
Former Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO arrested with property theft
Former Wink High School star athlete dies in car accident
Former Wink High School star athlete dies in car accident
Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg was responding to an alarm call in North Midland when he was...
Wilson trial in recess due to Covid-19 cases

Latest News

Memorial held for former Wink High school athlete
Memorial held for former Wink High School athlete who was killed in a car accident last week
How to make the time change work for you
How to make the time change work for you
Traffic camera showing traffic at a standstill on I-20 & W Loop 250 in Midland
Heavy traffic delays reported on I-20 in Midland
Midland High signing day
Six Midland High athletes sign with college programs