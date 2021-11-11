Odessa couple oferring cash reward for stolen trailer

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The owners of the trailer, Nataly Vega, and her husband have been longtime servants to the West Texas community.

A trailer like this you see right here is what Nataly and her husband would use to deliver hot meals to the homeless and toys to children.

“Here is where we kept our trailer, this is where we would normally park it right here,” said Nataly Vega.

Taken right off the lot in the Springwood Apartment Homes in Odessa, a thief in the night stole this enclosed trailer last Friday morning and got away.

“We were actually taking this person grocery shopping and then we just decided to leave our trailer here because my sister-in-law lives here,” said Vega.

She and her husband bought the trailer two years ago and use it to transport fundraising equipment for those in need.

After realizing it was gone, Nataly immediately contacted the police to report it.

“Everything that we had inside the trailer, like the bull, the jumpers, the tables it’s normally used, it’s always used for charity or fundraising,” said Vega. “So that was the whole purpose of buying the trailer to keep everything together so when we need it we can go feed our homeless, you know we set up our tables, jumpers, or even the mechanical bull just to attract people.”

Sadly, Nataly says this is the first time anything like this has ever happened to them.

“It’s really sad that there’s people that just take things that don’t belong to them,” said Vega.

Nataly hopes it’ll be the last.

“We hope that someone comes forward, or even the person that took it, hopefully here she listens and they just come and park it where it was,” said Vega.

Nataly Vega and her husband are offering a 2,000 cash reward for any information leading them to find their missing trailer with equipment.

For more information, you can contact Nataly Vega at 432-202-1196 or the Odessa Police Department.

