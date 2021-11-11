Midland county jury trials suspended after covid outbreak

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -At the end of October the Midland County Courthouse announced it would move towards pre-pandemic jury selection procedures.

But now effective immediately all jury trials at the courthouse will once again be temporarily suspended until November 29th after a COVID-19 outbreak during jury selection of the David Wilson trial.

“Numerous folks were exposed. This was a spreader event, the fact of the matter is we couldn’t have known it before but it turned out that way,” said Jeff Robnett, Midland County Administrative Judge.

Just ten days into resuming normal court proceedings, a COVID outbreak affecting hundreds at the Wilson murder case has halted all jury trials in the county.

“Each individual that was on any of those panels, the large panel, the veneer which is the panel that the jury was selected from or the 12 plus two, every one of those people has been notified.

According to the district clerk’s office, the courthouse summoned 700 potential jurors for the case, the most jurors to be ever called in the history of Midland County.

In response to the outbreak and potential exposure of hundreds of Midlanders, the court is picking back up covid precautions.

“Any summons that goes out will be accompanied until further notice by a COVID questionnaire,’” said Robnett.

The court also plans to bring back social distancing.

“The plan is to be about 150 in the room downstairs. The room holds 300 roughly, so half and of course, they are spread out more,” said Robnett.

One thing the Midland County Court won’t change is the option of wearing a mask.

Judge Robnett said the November 29th date to resume jury trials is subject to change if more covid cases arise.

