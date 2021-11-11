Advertisement

Memorial held for former Wink High School athlete who was killed in a car accident last week

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WINK, Texas (KOSA) -A public memorial was held this morning for the former Wink High School student who was killed in a car crash near Sweetwater on Sunday.

Wade Halterman was a three-sport athlete at Wink High School and he played football, basketball, and ran in track and field.

Hundreds of people from Wink and Kermit showed up to honor Halterman.

His mother, Courtney, called him the golden boy, based on how his hair changed colors in the summer.

One friend called him ‘sunshine in human form’.

His family says that despite his athletic accomplishments, which included winning the ford built ford tough player of the week, they want Wade to be remembered as the amazing son, brother, uncle, and friend.

