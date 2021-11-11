Heavy traffic delays reported on I-20 in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Heavy traffic delays are being reported due to a crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 near Midkiff.

Traffic in the eastbound lanes is backed up for at least five miles, causing standstill conditions.

Midland officials have not released information into the crash or when traffic will begin flowing again.

You’re urged to avoid this area and find an alternative route while crews work this scene.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.