MPD investigates early Wednesday morning rollover

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Police Department is investigating a fatal rollover accident that happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, in the 4100 block of Interstate 20.

Officers say when they arrived on the scene, they found a truck that had rolled over several times. David Gutierrez, 25 of Midland, had been ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say Gutierrez truck hit the backend of a truck that was driving in front of him, then lost control and went off the road.

MPD says the investigation is ongoing.

