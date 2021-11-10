Advertisement

MPD investigates early Wednesday morning rollover

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(WWNY)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Police Department is investigating a fatal rollover accident that happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, in the 4100 block of Interstate 20.

Officers say when they arrived on the scene, they found a truck that had rolled over several times. David Gutierrez, 25 of Midland, had been ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say Gutierrez truck hit the backend of a truck that was driving in front of him, then lost control and went off the road.

MPD says the investigation is ongoing.

