MMH will no longer offer monoclonal antibody infusion treatment

All patients seeking the Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Treatment will now need to contact the Odessa Infusion Center, operated by the State of Texas.
Drug cocktail given to President Trump going through clinical trial in Memphis(source: Regeneron)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to a news release from the hospital, the Outpatient Treatment Center at Midland Memorial Hospital will no longer be administering the monoclonal antibody treatment.

Effective immediately, all patients seeking the Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Treatment will need to contact the Odessa Infusion Center, operated by the State of Texas. The clinic is located at 500 N. Washington, Suite 700 in Odessa.

MMH says they are grateful for their partnership to continue to be able to offer this service to our patients and physicians at the Odessa Infusion Center.

Appointments can be made by calling 432-640-2022.

