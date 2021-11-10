Midland man found guilty of child exploitation offenses

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland man was found guilty on multiple counts of child exploitation.

According to the United States Department of Justice, a federal jury convicted Martin Renteria, 52, of production of child pornography, sex trafficking of a child, possession of child pornography, and committing a new crime against a child while registered as a sex offender.

Court documents say Renteria enticed an 11-year-old child into engaging in sexual acts on multiple occasions. The government said he bought the child expensive gifts in exchange for the sexual contact. Renteria also recorded one of those acts at least once. The news release said Renteria had committed similar crimes in the past.

Renteria is set to be sentenced in February of next year and faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years to a maximum of life in prison.

