The Midland County Sheriff’s Office issues phone scam after resident complaint of new wave of calls

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning after receiving complaints from residents reporting a new wave of phone scams.

In this latest scam, the caller claims to represent themselves as an employee with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

“They’re asking for personal information and money,” said Public Information Officer Tate Owen.

Owen said providing information to an unknown caller concerning your identity, social security number, bank account(s), or credit card number(s) should never be done over the phone.

The sheriff’s office has been receiving reports about this ongoing scam issue since Friday.

“The scammers are smart, they will change their phone numbers and use local area codes so caller ID itself isn’t necessarily going to identify whether it’s a scammer,” said Owen.

To not fall victim to a scam you can simply ignore it.

“Hang up, block the number and never give money to an unidentified caller,” said Owen.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office also advises if you think you’ve been targeted by a scam, call the police and file a report.

