Fort Stockton Rotary Club repairs vandalized El Buen Vecino

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The El Buen Vecino in Fort Stockton is used as secondhand thrift store for the community.

El Buen Vecino was burglarized. Windows were smashed, a donation box was damaged and many of its items were stolen.

Thankfully over the weekend the Fort Stockton Rotary spent time repairing what was damaged and enhancing security to help prevent further break ins.

The work was done and funded through the rotary as part of the clubs community service.

