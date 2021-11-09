Advertisement

OPD warns parents against teen opioid abuse after one teen dies

The Odessa Police Department says it has recently responded to 4 overdoses, where one teen was found deceased by an overdose of Oxycodone.
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department is warning parents of an increase in teen opioid abuse.

The Odessa Police Department says it has recently responded to 4 overdoses, where one teen was found deceased by an overdose of Oxycodone. OPD says the pills recovered are fraudulent and have potentially other dangerous narcotics mixed with them.

OPD urges parents to talk with your children about drugs, the dangers, and don’t hesitate to contact the Odessa Police Department to report suspicious activity.

