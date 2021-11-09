Odessa man John Anthony Sanchez sentenced to life in prison

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Ector County Sherriff Mike Griffis, John Anthony Sanchez had a bond revocation hearing today for violating his parole for manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, cocaine. The judge sentenced him to life in prison.

You may remember Sanchez was charged for murder in the deadly shooting of Alec Delbosque in 2020. That charge was removed after a grand jury chose not to charge him.

