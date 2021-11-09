Advertisement

Odessa man John Anthony Sanchez sentenced to life in prison

According to Ector County Sherriff Mike Griffis, John Anthony Sanchez had a bond revocation hearing today for violating his parole for manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, cocaine
John Anthony Sanchez
John Anthony Sanchez(None)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Ector County Sherriff Mike Griffis, John Anthony Sanchez had a bond revocation hearing today for violating his parole for manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, cocaine. The judge sentenced him to life in prison.

You may remember Sanchez was charged for murder in the deadly shooting of Alec Delbosque in 2020. That charge was removed after a grand jury chose not to charge him.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Midland County Sheriff’s Office identifies body from a homicide that occurred last week
Freshly burned body discovered in structure fire call
Local West Texas election results.
WEST TEXAS DECIDES 2021
Paul Garza.
Former Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO arrested with property theft
Former Wink High School star athlete dies in car accident
Former Wink High School star athlete dies in car accident

Latest News

Ciudad de Midland
Sidewalks coming to FM 2020 in West Odessa
Midland Fire Department
The Texas Pension Review Board released a report last week finding the Midland firemen’s relief and retirement fund could run out of assets in the next two decades
The Salvation Army and Odessa American are kicking off the Empty Stocking fund
New Mexico Department of Transportation
The New Mexico Department of Transportation is in the design development stage of improving road and safety conditions on Highways 31 and 128