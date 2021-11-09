Advertisement

New robotics start-up in Midland

By Hannah Burbank
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Venture Robotics is owned by husband and wife duo Ginger and Dann Schantz. They do a variety of things from summer camps, homeschool sessions, robotics-themed birthday parties and even work with schools. Ginger Schantz, the President and Co-founder of the company said one of the great things about robotics is that it teaches tangible hands-on skills through building and allows creativity through designing.

“We feel that when young people have a good engagement with technology that it sets that foundation a little bit deeper,” Schantz said.

Whether you have experience with robotics or you are just starting out, Schantz said they have different levels for everyone. They have multiple  bots and sessions that range from driving the robot to maybe even doing some complex coding.

“You can again just do the driving or if they want to come to a camp that’s more based on the coding, we can do that aspect as well,” Schantz said.

Schantz said her and her husband strongly believe in education and giving back to their community. Venture Robotics allows them to introduce the younger generation to robotics and gives them the confidence to create.

“I have some kids who are like I don’t know if I can do this. I’m just kind of like, let’s give it a try. It’s giving them the diving board and actually giving them a chance to jump into the deep end a little bit,” said Dann Schantz, the Co-founder of Venture Robotics.

However, Schantz said their company goes beyond just robotics.

“If they have the confidence, if they have the belief that they can do this, they can do so many more things as well,” Schantz said.

You can find more information, here.

