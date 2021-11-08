Wilson trial in recess due to Covid-19 cases

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Court has been informed that several people involved in the jury selection process last week have tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

To protect the health and safety of jury members, as well as their friends and family, jurors are being asked to take such action, as they deem necessary, including contacting their doctor or other healthcare professional to determine their course of action.

The Court will stand in recess until 9:00 am, Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

The presentation of evidence will begin at that time. Jurors are still under oath in this case.

While we are in recess, they are not to discuss the case among themselves, with third parties or let third parties discuss the case in their presence.

“Thank you for your service, patience, and understanding in these extraordinary circumstances,” said Jeff Robnett, Administrative Judge, and George Gilles, Senior Judge.

