Advertisement

Wilson trial in recess due to Covid-19 cases

Court will resume on November, 30, 2021
Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg was responding to an alarm call in North Midland when he was...
Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg was responding to an alarm call in North Midland when he was shot and killed. David Charles Wilson has been charged in connection tot he shooting.
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Court has been informed that several people involved in the jury selection process last week have tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

To protect the health and safety of jury members, as well as their friends and family, jurors are being asked to take such action, as they deem necessary, including contacting their doctor or other healthcare professional to determine their course of action.

The Court will stand in recess until 9:00 am, Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

The presentation of evidence will begin at that time. Jurors are still under oath in this case.

While we are in recess, they are not to discuss the case among themselves, with third parties or let third parties discuss the case in their presence.

“Thank you for your service, patience, and understanding in these extraordinary circumstances,” said Jeff Robnett, Administrative Judge, and George Gilles, Senior Judge.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred near JBS and E. University.
At least one person killed in Odessa homicide
Freshly burned body discovered in structure fire call
Local West Texas election results.
WEST TEXAS DECIDES 2021
State and local agencies investigate pipeline leak in Reeves County
State and local agencies investigate pipeline leak in Reeves County
Fire destroys elderly West Odessa couple home of 39 years
Fire destroys elderly West Odessa couple’s home of 39 years

Latest News

Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a fire at Ashford apartments on Saturday
Paul Garza.
Former Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO arrested with property theft
Miss Cayce's Coton Color Happy Everything Party
Miss Cayce’s Wonderland is bringing awareness to the ‘Fields Edge’
Pink the Basin charity event at Dillard's in Midland
Pink the Basin is celebrating its 3rd annual benefit charity event at Dillard’s in Midland