The Salvation Army and Odessa American are kicking off the Empty Stocking fund

(KOSA)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s the holiday season and the Odessa American along with the Salvation Army each year makes Christmas special with the Empty Stocking Fund.

It provides Christmas gifts for West Texans that may have slipped between the cracks.

“The Empty Stocking Funds go to help fund Gifts and clothing for those children who were not picked through Angel Tree and also to offer a little small gift for senior citizens, socks things like that”, says Laura Dennis, the editor at Odessa American.

The annual fundraiser also gives families a holiday meal on Christmas day. This year the Odessa American is trying to raise enough money to help 300 families and over 1300 children in the Odessa area.

“This year our goal is $100,000, that was our goal last year as well. We did not meet it, we got $55,000 last year. Typically we do hit our goal every year, but I think that Covid probably played a big part”, says Dennis.

To help make this year successful, the organizations are asking local businesses to challenge one another to give.

“If people could take a moment and think about just think about their happy Christmas is from the past, whether if that was a meal at the family table or a small gift that they got and pay that forward to a family that’s a need here”, says Dennis.

The Salvation Army will kick off and collect contributions starting Thanksgiving.

You can donate in-person at the Odessa American or here at the Salvation Army, at a red kettle ringing location, or online.

You can find that link, here.

