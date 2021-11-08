Pink the Basin is celebrating its 3rd annual benefit charity event at Dillard’s in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Pink the Basin is celebrating its 3rd annual benefit charity event this year.

The non-profit was selected by dillards to hold their event at the store after hours and clients get to have the chance to support the organization with a checking off wish lists for the family as they transition into the holidays.

“We were very pleased that Dillards offered this time so that way you can get you Christmas shopping done”, says Carolina Keith, executive director of Pink the Basin.

Guests shopping tonight also had the opportunity to have their gifts wrapped up and ready for the holiday.

Being able to hold the charity event gives the non-profit a chance to raise money for people in need.

“We’re really excited to have Pink the Basin come and join us. You know our past year and a half has been really difficult for all of us and a lot of charities have suffered because they haven’t been able to do their fundraising, so for us to be able to give back to the community is just a great opportunity”, says Sandra Crain, the store manager of Dillards in Midland.

As people roam around the floor of the department store… they can stop by the Pink the Basin table and learn more information about breast cancer awareness.

“With the people that are coming in, some of them do know Pink the Basin and some of them don’t, so that’s why we want to be here to just thank them for coming and supporting us. Not only that, we want to educate them also”, says Keith.

With all the contributions that have been raised with the non-profit, all the money stays in the permian basin to help those who are in need during trying times.

“We want everybody to be able to get a mammogram, whether it’s a man or a woman. We raise the money and whether with covid you know a lot of families have lost their jobs. The insurance, you know, they got high deductibles. Well that’s where we come into play. We want to make sure that everybody has the opportunity to get their mammograms. It’s so important”, says Keith.

Keith says that 10 percent of the proceeds made at the charity event will be going to Pink the Basin.

