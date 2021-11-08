ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a fire at Ashford apartments on Saturday.

The City of Odessa tells us it happened just before 8 pm.

Luckily, they were able to evacuate everyone and the fire was contained to Building A.

The cause of the fire isn’t known but the fire marshal’s division of Odessa Fire Rescue is now investigating.

