The New Mexico Department of Transportation is in the design development stage of improving road and safety conditions on Highways 31 and 128

ODESSA, New Mexico (KOSA) -The New Mexico Department of Transportation is wanting to put roundabouts on a highway with heavy oilfield traffic and some drivers think it could potentially create a very dangerous situation.

Roundabouts on Highways 31 and 128 are one of the many suggestions New Mexico’s Department of Transportation is recommending, but those who regularly drive on those highways are worried it won’t improve them instead it will make it more dangerous.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is in the design development stage regarding improving road and safety conditions on Highway 31 and Highway 128.

Among the list of recommendations is to add roundabouts at five different locations on those two highways.

Which makes people in the oil and gas industry worried those roads will get very dangerous for truck drivers.

“The other thought that I have is we are taking big city traffic control device that’s designed for a smaller car and we are applying that to an 18-wheeler and they are two completely different things”, says Tim Harry, the moderator for West Texas Oilfield Traffic Updates.

Officials from NMDOT say there have been many crashes along these roads especially highway 128, so their goal is to improve safety.

“There aren’t blank spots where there’s not fatalities or major injury accidents all the way down from 128 from the stateline all the way to NM-31″, says Harry.

However, Harry says while adding roundabouts might sound like a good idea on paper...in reality he says traffic circles are not meant for large trucks.

“You’ve got an 18-wheeler that’s doing 10-15 MPH but just slamming on your brakes to stop a load that big doesn’t work and if you have a liquid load that liquid load shifts and it rolls over and then we end up with other issues. We’ve got engineers that are smart they know what they’re doing but I don’t think they’re able to account for the real world because they’re not out here in the real world”, says Harry.

Officials from NMDOT say they are in the early stages of this project and is still looking for feedback from the community.

“We want people’s safety first, we want everyone to go home at the end of the day, so it’s really important we address it and we are. We again want to get the public’s feedback”, says Manon Arnett, the public information officer for New Mexico Department of Transportation.

Harry says these roads are heavily used on a daily basis by people in the oil and gas industry as well as everyday drivers.

“So 128 is that major corridor of getting to that. I’ve got guys that are on it everyday. I’ve got friends that work for other companies that are on this road everyday. It’s a major safety concern and there’s thousands of people on this road everyday”, says Harry.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is still in the early planning stages of this project so if you have concerns you are encouraged to reach out to the department.

You can find contact information on our website, here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.