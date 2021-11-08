Advertisement

Miss Cayce’s Wonderland is bringing awareness to the ‘Fields Edge’

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Miss Cayce’s Wonderland is bringing awareness to the ‘Fields Edge’ in Midland by showcasing therapy llamas for their ‘Coton Colors Happy Everything Party.’

If you buy a ‘Coton Candy Happy Everything’ base such as a bowl or platter, you get 20 percent off those products that are on sale.

If you get in early enough, you can also receive a llama attachment for free.

Co-owner Kathy Harrison says it’s a good feeling knowing she’s helping people during the holidays.

“It’s so fun. It’s very gratifying because we’re getting to participate in each family’s celebration for different holidays and so providing great products for them to use to decorate in their homes is a wonderful experience”, says Kathy Harrison, co-owner of Miss Cayce’s Wonderland.

Harrison says guests will have another chance to see the therapy llamas at Miss Cayce’s Wonderland this Thursday from 2 pm through 4 pm.

