Midland County Sheriff’s Office identifies body from a homicide that occurred last week

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland County Sheriff’s Office says they have made a positive identification in the homicide that occurred on November 2nd, 2021.

The body was identified as Saffire M. Armenta, who was 25 years old. A death notification has been given to her family. The investigation is still ongoing.

Any information regarding this case should be called to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit at (432)688-4600.

