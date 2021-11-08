A man was arrested last week at Burleson Elementary School by ECISD police for having a weapon on campus

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A man was arrested one week ago last Monday at Burleson Elementary School by Ector County ISD police for having a weapon on a school campus which is a prohibited area.

According to the probable cause affidavit, ECISD police received calls of a parent with a gun at the school. When they arrived the parent was in the office where they took his gun.

That parent says the school called him to pick up his child and that he immediately came from home to the school. He was wearing a gun that he forgot to take off beforehand.

ECISD Police say he recklessly entered a school with a firearm and arrested him for placing weapons prohibited.

