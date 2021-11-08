Former Wink High School star athlete dies in car accident

WINK, Texas (KOSA) - Wink head football coach Brian Gibson confirmed with CBS7 that former Wink multi-sport athlete Wade Halterman was killed in a car crash Sunday afternoon.

CBS7 was told that the fatal accident happened near Sweetwater Sunday afternoon.

Halterman graduated from Wink in 2019.

He was three sport athlete participating in football, basketball, and track for the Wildcats.

Halterman ran in the state track meet multiple times and was awarded Built Ford Tough Player of the Week honors during his senior season.

We reached out to DPS for more information, but haven’t received a response.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.