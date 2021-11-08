Former Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO arrested with property theft

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Paul Garza Junior, the former CEO for the Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has been charged with property theft.

According to court documents, Garza made unauthorized transactions totaling around 52,000 dollars for the Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce all over a six-month period.

Odessa Police Department says he was arrested without incident and booked at their law enforcement center.

