Toys for Tots drive kicks off with a car show at Crossroads Church in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The holidays are just around the corner which means the season of giving.

That’s what one organization is doing to bring joy to kids that may not have the means to celebrate Christmas.

The Toys for Tots car show drive kicked off at Crossroads church in Odessa.

The drive featured a car show where attendees were able to drop off unwrapped new toys at the donation box.

For one local marine, the drive brings him joy to help kids out in need.

“I’ve got kids myself and I like watching their face light up on Christmas when they open their toy, their presents, and stuff. If I could do something to be able to give back to the community that’s great but at the end of the day it’s not about me, it’s about Toys for Tots. It’s about the kids in the community that may not have a Christmas”, says Corporal Andrew Corman, the Toys for Tots coordinator from the Marine Corps Reserve.

Corman says that you can visit the next Toys for Tots car show on December 11th at Stonegate Fellowship Church in Odessa.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.