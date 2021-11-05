MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today was H-E-B’s annual Feast of Sharing celebration. H-E-B and West Texas Food Bank partnered to donate more than 9,000 meals today to those in our community in need.

Each car got a hot plate of food for every member of the family, a pantry box for Thanksgiving and a $15 gift card to H-E-B.

Randy Versteeg the top leader at the Midland 2 H-E-B said the customers give so much to the company so this is the H-E-B’s way to give back

“With all the volunteers and working with the food bank and H-E-B being in the Permian and all the food we’ve been able to provide. It could be a tough year for some people but we’ve provided the hot meal, we’ve provided the gift card, the pantry box today, apples and potatoes for every car that came through depending on how many people are in your family so we know the struggles and we are just trying to help,” Versteeg said.

In Texas, H-E-B will donate money and food donations to 18 different food banks and more than 45 hunger relief agencies.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.