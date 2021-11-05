Advertisement

H-E-B’s annual Feast of Sharing

Feast of Sharing
Feast of Sharing(Feast of Sharing)
By Hannah Burbank
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today was H-E-B’s annual Feast of Sharing celebration. H-E-B and West Texas Food Bank partnered to donate more than 9,000 meals today to those in our community in need.

Each car got a hot plate of food for every member of the family, a pantry box for Thanksgiving and a $15 gift card to H-E-B.

Randy Versteeg the top leader at the Midland 2 H-E-B said the customers give so much to the company so this is the H-E-B’s way to give back

“With all the volunteers and working with the food bank and H-E-B being in the Permian and all the food we’ve been able to provide. It could be a tough year for some people but we’ve provided the hot meal, we’ve provided the gift card, the pantry box today, apples and potatoes for every car that came through depending on how many people are in your family so we know the struggles and we are just trying to help,” Versteeg said.

In Texas, H-E-B will donate money and food donations to 18 different food banks and more than 45 hunger relief agencies.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred near JBS and E. University.
At least one person killed in Odessa homicide
Shooting scene
Two arrested after shots were fired in an Odessa neighborhood
Freshly burned body discovered in structure fire call
Local West Texas election results.
WEST TEXAS DECIDES 2021
Haiyan Deng, 31.
Woman wanted for homicide in New York arrested in New Mexico

Latest News

Kids vaccine
Kids Vaccine
A jury has been selected for Midland Police Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg’s case
A jury has been selected for Midland Police Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg’s case
JURY SELECTED IN THE DEATH OF MIDLAND POLICE OFFICER NATHAN HAYDEN HEIDELBERG CASE
JURY SELECTED IN THE DEATH OF MIDLAND POLICE OFFICER NATHAN HAYDEN HEIDELBERG CASE
Permian vs. Legacy
RIVALRY: Permian vs. Legacy preview