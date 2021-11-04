Advertisement

Odessa College signs first ever women’s golfer

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College signed it’s first ever women’s golfer on Wednesday. Rylie Rodriguez of Midland will help lead the new program.

Rodriguez is a senior at Midland Christian School, and recently shot a 66 to set a course record at the Gaines County Golf Course in Seminole.

Watch the video above to hear from Rodriguez and OC golf coach Paul Chavez.

