Odessa College signs first ever women’s golfer

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College signed it’s first ever women’s golfer on Wednesday. Rylie Rodriguez of Midland will help lead the new program.

Rodriguez is a senior at Midland Christian School, and recently shot a 66 to set a course record at the Gaines County Golf Course in Seminole.

Watch the video above to hear from Rodriguez and OC golf coach Paul Chavez.

