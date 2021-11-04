A jury has been selected for Midland Police Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg’s case

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -In almost a week-long jury selection process, the jury has been chosen in the death of Midland Police Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg’s case.

A local 12 person jury panel with two alternatives made up of nine women and five men was made final.

According to the district clerk’s office, the courthouse summoned 700 potential jurors for the case, the most to be ever called in the history of Midland County.

Wilson was re-indicted on a murder charge after a Midland County grand jury decided there was enough evidence to go ahead with a higher charge than manslaughter.

Wilson was accused of fatally shooting 28-year-old MPD officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg back in 2019 when the officer responded to Wilson’s home after an alarm went off.

David Wilson is now facing 5 to 99 years in prison, his trial is set to begin at 9 AM, Friday.

