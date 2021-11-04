Advertisement

Junior League Odessa’s Merry Marketplace is back this weekend

It’s time to get into the holiday spirit at the 38th annual Merry Marketplace shopping event.
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s time to get into the holiday spirit with Merry Marketplace!

The four day holiday shopping event boasts 80 hand-selected vendors, so you can get all of your holiday shopping done in one stop.

All of the proceeds support the mission of the Junior League in Odessa.

Shopping hours will be Friday (Nov. 5) from 11 am to 7 pm, Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm, and Sunday from noon to 5.

You can get purchase tickets here.

