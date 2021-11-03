Advertisement

State and local agencies investigate pipeline leak in Reeves County

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Authorities are investigating after discovering a pipeline leak underneath the Pecos River in Reeves County.

According to Jerry Bullard with the Emergency Management Department in Reeves County, a land owner contacted them back on October 27th about the pipeline leak in the river, 8 miles north on FM 1216. Near the river, officials say the gas readings were “alarming” and that there were dead animals such as rats, birds and a wild hog.

The leak is about 6 to 8 feet below the river where an unnamed oil and gas company has 3 8-inch lines marked where they cross the river.

The Texas Railroad Commission, The Texas Commission On Environmental Quality, and the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration have all been notified.

