Freshly burned body discovered in structure fire call

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - At approximately 5:45 pm Tuesday afternoon, the Midland Fire Department responded to a structure fire call in the 5000 block of FM 1213.

Upon arrival, investigators found no structure fire, but did discover a freshly burned deceased body.

The body has yet to be identified, but appears to be female. The body will be sent for an autopsy in Dallas.

This investigation is ongoing.

