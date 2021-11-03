Advertisement

Freshly burned body discovered in structure fire call

Upon MFD’s arrival, investigators found no structure fire, but did discover a freshly burned deceased body.
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - At approximately 5:45 pm Tuesday afternoon, the Midland Fire Department responded to a structure fire call in the 5000 block of FM 1213.

The body has yet to be identified, but appears to be female. The body will be sent for an autopsy in Dallas.

This investigation is ongoing.

