Service industry workers eligible for free child care through workforce solutions Permian Basin

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -As West Texans are returning to back work and unemployment rates are dropping, finding affordable child care is proving to be a problem.

“Per week child care can cost you anything from $800-$1000 a week,” said Willie Taylor, CEO of Workforce Solution Permian Basin.

Workforce Solution Permian Basin is helping workers in restaurants, retail, and entertainment industries get free child care services for a year.

“We know the governor they want to put people back to work and that’s what this is all about, encouraging people to get back into the workforce because females represent about 50% of our workforce in the Permian Basin,” said Taylor.

Taylor said the agency received 7.6 million dollars from the state using it to place as many children as possible into just one of over 130 child care providers around the Permian Basin.

“Our target is 925, that’s our plan. That’s what we hope to get to, I’m not saying we’re going to make it but that’s the plan based on the dollars,” said Taylor.

So far, a small handful of families in the Permian Basin have signed for the service.

There is no deadline to register, but the sooner the better.

To enroll and read its requirements, click here.

