Midland Run Crew

By Hannah Burbank
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - For those runners out in Midland there is a group called Midland Run Crew that combines fitness and community.

The running group started in 2016 as a men’s running club through a church, but as more and more people started coming out it turned into a running group for all in the Midland community. Whether you’re more of a sprinter or a distance runner, the group does a little bit of everything. Robert Gomez, the Founder of Midland Run Crew said this group is a great way to provide a community for the runners in our area who want to have a group to be a part of.

“I just wanted a fitness group that welcomed anybody whether you’re starting the first 5K or you’ve been running for a long time and you just want community and I think that also brings accountability,” said Robert Gomez, the founder of Midland Run Crew.

The group meets Tuesday and Thursday morning from 5am to 6am. You can find more information on their Facebook page Midland Run Crew.

