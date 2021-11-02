Gov. Abbott to be at Permian vs. Legacy Tailgate

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott will be at a tailgate party Friday, November 5th, at Cimarex Energy Pavilion in Midland ahead of Permian vs. Legacy rivalry game.

The tailgate is hosted by the Midland County Republican Women and Texans for Greg Abbott, and will start at 5:15 pm.

To register for the event, click .

