Gov. Abbott to be at Permian vs. Legacy Tailgate

Governor Greg Abbott will be at tailgate party Friday, November 5th, at Cimarex Energy Pavilion in Midland ahead of Permian vs. Legacy rivalry game
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday to prohibit any entity, including private business, from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on workers and called on state lawmakers to pass a similar ban into law.(Source: CNN/KEYE/KRGV)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott will be at a tailgate party Friday, November 5th, at Cimarex Energy Pavilion in Midland ahead of Permian vs. Legacy rivalry game.

The tailgate is hosted by the Midland County Republican Women and Texans for Greg Abbott, and will start at 5:15 pm.

