Fire destroys elderly West Odessa couple’s home of 39 years

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Saturday, a fire destroyed an elderly couple’s home of 39 years in West Odessa.

The house fire on Nixon and West Venus took place just before 5 pm, according to resident Nancy Spencer.

Spencer said her husband and daughter were inside the living room that afternoon when she smelled something burning coming from underneath the kitchen cabinet.

When she looked up, her porch which is connected to the kitchen was already in flames so she immediately called 911 and ran out of the house.

“The main emotion that I’m feeling is gratitude that we all got out safely, that it was daytime and not at night when everyone was asleep. The fire department got there so quick and put it out before anything else caught on fire, " said Spencer.

Nancy said the West Odessa Volunteer Department along with Odessa Fire and rescue responded immediately. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Nancy and her family have created a Gofundme you can donate here.

