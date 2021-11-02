Dog Rescue R Us hopes Safe Outdoor Dogs Act can be a step towards change in West Texas

GARDENDALE, Texas (KOSA) -Animal advocates in West Texas are hoping Governor Greg Abbott’s new Safe Outdoor Dogs Act will cut back on cruelty and abuse.

Dog Rescue R Us in Gardendale said on average it receives hundreds of calls and messages about dogs being abused or in dangerous conditions.

Governor Greg Abbott’s Safe Outdoor Dogs Act will prohibit chaining up dogs outdoors in Texas, ensure dogs have access to drinkable water, and require dogs to have adequate shelter.

Dana Tinley, Director of Dog Rescue R Us said she hopes this law can be a step towards change in West Texas.

“I would love to see any kind of positive change that’s what we’re fighting for in West Texas because the current laws that are in place, are not being enforced. If we could just start enforcing the current ones in the new ones maybe we could see hope and see a change that is so desperately needed because some animals are in horrid shape,” said Tinley.

The Safe Outdoor Dogs Act goes into effect after the new year.

