The Bridge Church in Odessa concludes pumpkin patch for the season

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Bridge Church in Odessa wrapped up its 4th annual pumpkin patch event this evening.

They acquired 6,000 pumpkins from the Navajo Nation in Northern New Mexico this season and part of the proceeds from each pumpkin sold goes to the West Texas Food Bank.

A member of the church tells CBS7 that they were able to feed about 16,000 families in the community last year and giving back to people in need is a meaningful feeling.

“That means the world to us that we’re able to come and do this. it is a big fundraiser for us but it does go out back to the community”, says Melody Gilbert, a member of the Bridge Church in Odessa.

Gilbert says that they give away the pumpkins to farms or people who are in need of them so you can reach out to the Bridge Church in Odessa for more information.

