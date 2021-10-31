Odessa residents join in on the Dia De Los Muertos event thrown by Hispanic Heritage of Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Hispanic Heritage of Odessa and Downtown Odessa brought a fun-filled day for West Texans to take part in participating in the Dia de Los Muertos event in Downtown Odessa.

From a parade coming down Grant Ave to live music at Noel Heritage Plaza, Odessans had the flexibility to watch the entertainment throughout the day.

With all hands on deck, it gives people the chance to stay in town to experience this cultural tradition.

“We love to see people getting to stay here and keep all their entertainment local. They don’t need to travel somewhere else to experience these things and to experience their culture and present these traditions to the community. We love being able to play a part in that and letting them kind of exhibit those cultural traditions”, says Alexa Moulakis, the interim executive director of Downtown Odessa.

Being able to paint a skull on your face is part of Hispanic tradition for this holiday and it provides an educational experience for parents to pass along the background of what this day is all about.

“Our kids are very fascinated when they see your face painted. I know they all ask what Dia de Los Muertos is, but that’s when we try to explain to them that it’s just a celebration and it’s part of our culture”, says Liliana Marquez, the president of the Hispanic Heritage of Odessa.

Not only does this event help unite the community together, but it creates a platform for people to pay tribute to their loved ones that are no longer here.

“It feels wonderful because they’re not forgotten. They’re still in our hearts right here and so it’s a beautiful thing to be able to honor them in this way with such wonderful people here in Odessa”, says Delma Chavez.

The Hispanic Heritage of Odessa says they plan to host more Dia de Los Muertos events for years to come.

