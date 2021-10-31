Advertisement

Martinez Bakery in Midland selling ‘Day of the Dead’ bread for a limited time

Martinez Bakery "Day of the Dead' bread
Martinez Bakery "Day of the Dead' bread(KOSA)
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - People across the nation are getting ready to celebrate Halloween this weekend, but for some, the holiday continues after it’s over.

Martinez Bakery in Midland is selling their ‘Day of Dead bread’ for a limited time.

Now, what makes the day of the dead bread special is it can be used as an offering for loved ones that you wish to honor on an altar on November 2nd.

The owner of the shop tells us that he’s proud to see Midland-Odessa residents take interest in taking part in the holiday.

“Most of all I feel good that in some way we are providing a good service to the community”, says Moises Martinez, the owner of Martinez Bakery.

Martinez says that you have until November 2nd to come to his bakery and pick up your day of the day bread.

