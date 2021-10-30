Two arrested after shots were fired in an Odessa neighborhood
Streets were blocked at French and Brittany near Highway 80
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Two people were arrested Friday evening after Odessa Police were called to a shots fire call around 8:00pm.
According to Odessa Police, one person was arrested for possession of meth, while the shooter was arrested for aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
No one was hurt.
No names have been released at this time.
