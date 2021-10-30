Advertisement

Two arrested after shots were fired in an Odessa neighborhood

Streets were blocked at French and Brittany near Highway 80
Shooting scene
Shooting scene(CBS7 NEWS)
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Two people were arrested Friday evening after Odessa Police were called to a shots fire call around 8:00pm.

According to Odessa Police, one person was arrested for possession of meth, while the shooter was arrested for aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

No one was hurt.

No names have been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Martinez
Midland triple-murder suspect now arrested
The damaged exterior of Skateland
Vehicle crashes into Skateland in West Odessa
Greenwood ISD is facing a lawsuit from a student's family.
ONLY ON CBS7: Family files lawsuit against Greenwood ISD, alleging mishandling of sexual harassment and assault against student
Haiyan Deng, 31.
Woman wanted for homicide in New York arrested in New Mexico
According to the citation, Bartlett was caught on video putting his hands in the trash outside...
Bartlett given trespass warning after going through MCH trash

Latest News

Odessa and Midland colleges' student enrollment numbers up despite nationwide decline
Odessa and Midland colleges’ student enrollment numbers up despite nationwide decline
Odessa and Midland colleges' student enrollment numbers up despite national enrollment decline
Odessa and Midland colleges' student enrollment numbers up despite national enrollment decline
Blanton Pumpkin Decorating
TELL ME SOMETHING GOOD: Blanton Elementary school students decorate pumpkins with favorite book characters
Blanton Pumpkin Decorating
Blanton Pumpkin Decorating