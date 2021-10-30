Two arrested after shots were fired in an Odessa neighborhood

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Two people were arrested Friday evening after Odessa Police were called to a shots fire call around 8:00pm.

According to Odessa Police, one person was arrested for possession of meth, while the shooter was arrested for aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

No one was hurt.

No names have been released at this time.

