Training in his yard, Odessa Strongman sees major gains

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Picking stuff up and putting stuff down. It’s what Howard Tarpley does in his free time.

Or, as he describes it...

“Pick up stuff. Make it look good.”

Tarpley has been training for Strongman for just over a year, but he’s already making moves. Last weekend, he won his first tournament in Lubbock, the Hub City Battle at the Armory, which qualifies him for strongman nationals next summer.

And unlike many people, Tarpley does most of his practice…in his backyard.

His strength? Biblical. His hair? Also biblical. His methods? Unusual.

“You kind of veer away from the commercial gyms and try to find Strongman gyms,” Tarpley said. “But if you don’t have that, you go to…your house.”

That’s right. Tarpley, an oilfield mechanic by trade, does most of his training in his yard.

And whatever he’s doing is working.

“I’ve doubled everything. Everything’s a lot stronger,” Tarpley said. “A lot of this stuff I didn’t think I’d be able to do, and I just started doing it and got better.”

And all that strength requires a lot of food.

“It’s 10 eggs in the morning and 10 eggs after a workout,” Tarpley said. “I go to Sam’s and buy 15 dozen.”

And other than growing muscles, Tarpley wants to grow Strongman in West Texas and help people realize it’s not just about the size of your arms, but the amount of your enjoyment.

“You’re not just there to lift. You’re there to make everyone have fun. It’s a show.”

