TELL ME SOMETHING GOOD: Blanton Elementary school students decorate pumpkins with favorite book characters

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - To get in the fall spirit, Blanton Elementary School students and families have been decorating pumpkins to match their favorite books.

There are over 100 to look at.

From The Hungry Caterpillar to Trolls, Junie B. Jones, Captain Underpants, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and more, these pumpkins are on display in the Blanton Library for everyone to see.

District leaders will award some of the students with Scholastic dollars to be used at the Blanton Book Fair in November.

Kudos to these kids and their families for all of the creativity!

