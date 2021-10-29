Advertisement

Odessa and Midland colleges’ student enrollment numbers up despite nationwide decline

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, community college enrollment has declined nationwide during the pandemic. But that’s not the case for the Permian Basin.

“We set 8,020 students as that record,” said Dr. Jonathan Fuentes, Associate Vice President of Academic Partnerships at Odessa College.

The college said it once again hit an enrollment record for the fall 2021 semester.

“That’s up from just 7,000 last fall and actually represents a 13.9% increase from last fall of 2020,” said Fuentes.

Fuentes said there are two reasons for the jump in OC’s student population this fall semester.

First, OC’s 8K task force targets high schoolers for dual credit programs, and second helps first-generation college students get enrolled.

OC’s said enrollment incentives also played a great part during the pandemic.

“We were able to get out of technology, so we awarded laptops to students and then students also had the ability to get stimulus grants this semester,” said Fuentes.

Odessa College isn’t the only community college seeing an increase.

Midland College reported 5,219 students enrolled for the 2021 fall semester, compared to just 4,992 students last year.

Odessa college said its goal is to reach 10K students by 2030 but is hoping to hit that number even sooner.

Odessa and Midland colleges' student enrollment numbers up despite national enrollment decline
