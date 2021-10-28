Advertisement

Stanton WWII Veteran is remembered as he’s laid to rest

Ernie Sanchez was celebrated for being a man of service - both to his country and his community.
Stanton WWII Veteran Laid to Rest
By Jay Hendricks and Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ernie Sanchez will be remembered as a man who served both his country and his community.

In WWII, Sanchez fought in several battles including Normandy Beach, The Battle of the Bulge, and the battle for Remagan Bridge.

His nephew, who graduated from West Point, said he and his uncle bonded over his military service.

Rebecca Lopez, his granddaughter, says she also remembers stories of her grandfather’s service. It’s something she won’t soon forget.

Today’s service was led by Bishop Michael Sis. Ernie was one of the first ordained beacons of his time. The Bishop called him a pioneer.

By the turnout of his service, you can see how much of an impact Sanchez made on his community.

You can watch the full story above.

