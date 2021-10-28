FORSAN, Texas (KOSA) -In Howard county, a picture with racial slurs from students at Forsan High School was circulating on social media last week.

A group of students are being disciplined for creating and posting the picture with a racial slur on their social media.

This picture was taken on Thursday night by a group of four students at Forsan High School.

The school found out about the photo on Friday and the administration began their investigation that afternoon.

“It came to our attention from the girls themselves who came and realized that they needed to let us know what had happened, realizing it was inappropriate. They had also gone and made apologies I believe even prior to that with specific students they felt it would be offensive to”, says Randy Johnson, superintendent of Forsan ISD.

Randy Johnson, the superintendent for Forsan ISD, says the students were disciplined that same evening and as the investigation into the photo continued so did the discipline.

On Monday the administration’s investigation resulted in more discipline for the four students.

Johnson says legally they cannot discuss what the disciplinary action is.

Johnson is hoping all students, faculty, and administrators can learn from this incident.

“We’re all about learning, teaching, and learning and we’ve gone through the process of investigating and doling out the discipline and so we’re hoping that through that there is learning that takes place about what is appropriate and what is not appropriate”, says Johnson.

Johnson says he is reaching out to area leaders and trainers to talk to students about racial topics in more depth.

“We’ve done the discipline, we’ve worked our way through that and we now need those students and other students to be able to heal and allow that learning to take a foothold in their lives”, says Johnson.

Johnson says it’s important to learn from this so they can fix it moving forward.

