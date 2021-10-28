Midland Salvation Army Thrift Store closing its doors Friday

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -It’s the end of an era for the Midland Salvation Army Thrift Store.

A store that has been doing the most good, accepting donations from the community since the 1970s will lock up for the last time, Friday.

For years, families looking to score a cheaper new wardrobe or home decor came to the Salvation Army Thrift Store..

But now a series of bad luck during the pandemic and financial issues has the salvation army thrift store closing its doors indefinitely, come Friday.

“It just became too great, we had to get out of this building, we sold it, it was the right thing to do because we couldn’t have afforded to make the repairs that we needed to make,” said Coriston.

Lieutenant Robert Coriston said the past 18 months they tried looking at other properties, talking to different contractors, and even combining processing centers, but it was all too costly.

“We could’ve went a bigger location and tried to get the warehouse and the thrift store on the same property, but it just wasn’t cost-effective at this time,” said Coriston.

For now, the Salvation Army is using the money from the building to help fund its annual Angel Tree Program, rental assistance, and more.

Lieutenant Coriston said it may be goodbye for now but the memories will always be there.

“We got people who were previously chronically homeless that are moving into their first apartments now, and it’s nice when they could go walk through the store and see their excitement and say, ‘Oh, that’s gonna be my couch! Oh, I want to pick out my bed,’ you know? It was just something that was warming to the soul,” said Coriston.

The salvation army said it’s holding out hope that the closure is just temporary until it can find a new location that is ‘store-ready.’

