Election Day around the corner

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Early voting is in full swing and election Tuesday is right around the corner. In Midland, some of the items to vote on include a bond in Greenwood ISD, several City Council seats in District 1 and 2 and two City Council at-large seats. There are five candidates vying for the two City Council at-large seats and it’s a tight race.

“It’s a very competitive race, I’m sure you’ve seen lots of signs around town and I think we’ve got some great candidates out there,” said Carolyn Graves, the Elections Administrator for Midland County.

Some issues the candidates are wanting to address include the city’s infrastructure, working on the parks and making Midland more economically diverse. Despite these candidates running against each other, many of them do share similar views on what needs to be fixed. Graves said it’s important for people to come out and vote for who and what they want.

“You want to make sure that you get the people in the position that you want and the way to do that is at the ballot box,” Graves said.

Graves said there is a high turnout for early voting already and she is hopeful it will continue. She said they are doing everything they can to make the voting process quick and easy for people.

“There’s no unimportant election. Everything that affects your community and sometimes even our local races are the most important that we have because they affect us right here at home,” Graves said.

On Tuesday there will be 12 locations across the county open from 7-am to 7-pm.

All West Texans will be able to vote on eight state propositions including amendments to prohibit limiting religious services, amendments to the state judiciary branch, as well as certain tax changes for disabled people and Veterans.

For more information about what’s on the ballot visit: https://ballotpedia.org/Texas_2021_ballot_measures

For more information on voting locations visit: https://www.co.midland.tx.us/359/Election-Day-Voting-Locations

